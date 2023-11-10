Breaking News
M&M Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 67% to ₹3,452 crore; revenue rises 16% YoY
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,451.88 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a sharp growth of 66.9% from ₹2,068 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
