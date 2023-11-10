M&M Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 67% to 3,452 crore; revenue rises 16% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,451.88 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a sharp growth of 66.9% from ₹2,068 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The automobile major’s standalone revenue from operations in Q2FY24 rose 15.7% to ₹24,309.89 crore from ₹21,010.13 crore, YoY.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter ended September 2023 rose 20% to ₹2,935 crore from ₹2,443 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 12.1% from 11.6%, YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a consolidated basis, M&M’s revenue increased 15% YoY to ₹34,436 crore, while net profit rose 6% YoY to ₹2,348 crore.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

