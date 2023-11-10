M&M Q2 Results Preview: Net profit may rise 27% to ₹2,944 crore; revenue growth seen at 19% YoY on strong volumes
M&M’s total volume growth remained strong in Q2FY24 led by improving supply chain and execution of order books. However, weakness was seen in tractor volumes. The company’s total volume growth during the quarter was 11% YoY at 302,139 units.
Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will today announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY24. The passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) manufacturer is expected to see decent revenue growth in Q2FY24 on the back of strong volumes, while margins may remain under pressure sequentially due to unfavorable mix.