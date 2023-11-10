Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will today announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY24. The passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) manufacturer is expected to see decent revenue growth in Q2FY24 on the back of strong volumes, while margins may remain under pressure sequentially due to unfavorable mix. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a demand standpoint, the July-September quarter of FY24 was a mixed bag for the automobile industry led by year-on-year (YoY) expansion for PVs and CVs. Dispatches for SUV remained strong fueled by order book execution and improvement in supply chain situation.

However, demand moderated for lower-end PVs in the overall auto sector. Among all the segments, MHCV appeared to be better placed despite a drop in discounts, driven by healthy demand across most of the underlying industries, analysts said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

M&M’s total volume growth remained strong in Q2FY24 led by improving supply chain and execution of order books. However, weakness was seen in tractor volumes. The company’s total volume growth during the quarter was 11% YoY at 302,139 units.

M&M’s revenue in the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to rise 19% to ₹25,000 crore from ₹21,010 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year, as per average estimates of five brokerages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s net profit during the quarter is expected to rise 27% to ₹2,944.2 crore from ₹2,315.9 crore, YoY. Net realization is expected to improve by 7.1% to ₹82,384.6 crore from ₹76,897.4 crore, YoY.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is estimated to grow 30% to ₹3,246.6 crore from ₹2,497.3 crore, YoY, while EBITDA margin may expand by 100 basis points (bps) to 12.9% from 11.9%, YoY, supported by better net pricing, higher auto volumes and lower input costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, margins are expected to decline sequentially led by inferior segmental mix.

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates a 19% YoY increase in revenues in Q2FY24, led by over 20% YoY increase in automotive segment revenues, driven by 18% YoY increase in volumes and flat revenues in tractor segment, mainly due to a 4% YoY decline in the segment volumes.

The brokerage firm estimates overall EBITDA margin to decline by 60 bps QoQ, led by inferior segmental mix, partly offset by raw material tailwinds.

“We are building in an automotive EBIT margin of 8% in 2QFY24 versus 7.5% in 1QFY24, led by operating leverage benefits. In addition, we are building in tractor segment EBIT margins to decline by 10 bps QoQ to 17.5% due to negative operating leverage and higher mix of farm implement partly offset by RM tailwinds," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Going ahead, the company’s outlook on tractor demand would be a key thing to watch out, analysts said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

