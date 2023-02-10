M&M Q3 net up 14.5%, misses estimates on one-time charge
- Profit rose to ₹1,528 cr, trailing the ₹1,746 cr consensus estimate in a Bloomberg poll
Farm equipment and sport-utility vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd posted a 14.5% rise in standalone net profit in the December quarter but the figure lagged Street expectations because of a one-time charge.
