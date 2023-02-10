M&M Q3 net up 14.5%, misses estimates on one-time charge

M&M had earlier classified its truck and bus business as a category ‘C’ company, with an unclear path to profitability. “We did a lot of detailed evaluation of the truck and bus division and finally came to the conclusion that it’s a strong business, and with the products we have we can actually grow and generate enough return on capital. But as we completed that assessment, we also realized the carrying value of the assets did not reflect the reality," Anish Shah, managing director and chief executive, Mahindra Group, said at a post-earnings press conference.