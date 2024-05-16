M&M Q4 results: Net profit rises 32% to ₹2,038 crore, revenue up 11% YoY; declares dividend of ₹21.10
M&M Q4 results: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 31.6% growth in net profit to ₹2,038.21 crore in Q4FY24, while revenue increased by 11.24% YoY. The company also recommended a dividend of ₹21.1 per share.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹2,038.21 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 31.6% from ₹1,548.97 crore in the year-ago period.