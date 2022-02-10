OPEN APP
India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a 57% surge in third-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by higher demand for the automaker's commercial vehicles and farm equipment that offset an increase in costs due to supply chain disruptions.

Consolidated net profit from continuing operations was 1,987 crore rupees ($265.11 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 1,268 crore rupees a year ago.

On Thursday, M&M shares rose 0.11% in noon deals at 841 apiece on NSE.

Revenue from operation increased 9% to 23,594 crore for the thrid quarter as against 21,626 crore in corresponding quarter of last year.

“We have seen improved performance across multiple businesses as reflected in our consolidated performance. Our Auto business has done well despite supply side challenges while our Farm business has shown market share increase despite a slowdown in the market," said M&M MD and CEO Anish Shah.

The company said commodity inflation, shortage of semi-conductors has impacted the operating margin which stands at 11.9%.

Mahindra said there is continued growth in exports both for auto and farm and the quarter saw improved group company performances at Mahindra Finance and Mahindra Lifespaces.

