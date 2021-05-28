New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra – one of the country’s leading vehicle and tractor manufacturers – reported a consolidated net profit of ₹163 crore for the quarter ending March 31, as a result of its decision to write-off ₹849.5 crore for certain long-term investments made especially in the foreign subsidiaries. The company reported a loss of ₹3255 crore in the corresponding quarter.

The Mumbai based vehicle manufacturer’s profit before exceptional items stood at ₹1002 crore compared to just ₹323 crore, as sales of its tractors reported robust growth in the rural market and demand for commercial and passenger vehicles also showed gradual improvement despite supply chain bottle necks.

Revenue from operations rose by 48.11% to ₹13,338 crore as a result of 18% increase in sales of its passenger and commercial vehicles to 106,333 units and a whopping 58% jump in dispatches of tractors and other farm equipment to 93,044 units.

Due to the robust increase in vehicle sales, the company managed to beat a Bloomberg revenue estimate of ₹12931.70 crore but its net profit stayed well short of the estimated ₹1202.2 crore, even before the deduction of the impairment.

The operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation during the quarter jumped by 60% to ₹1960 crore due to robust increase in the topline and the cost cutting measures adopted by the company. Operating margins though declined by 225 basis points to 14.7% as a result of higher raw material cost due to the sustained increase in commodity cost.

The growth in the fourth quarter was aided by the low base in the corresponding period when sales declined substantially due to factors like economic slowdown, transition to BS 6 norms, production disruptions due to shortage of parts from China and lockdown imposed in India in the second half of March.

High commodity costs and shortage of components like semiconductors might spoil the recovery in the coming months. The second wave of Covid infections will also hit M&M’s business going forward as Covid infections have spread rapidly in rural India.

According to Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto and farm sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, based on feedback from dealers and other stakeholders, the company is expecting demand for tractors to come back from June as the lockdown measures is likely to be removed gradually in various states after steep decline in cases of Covid -19.

“In auto, we might have to wait for a month or two before the demand comes back. Our conviction is that we will see a strong comeback of demand once the economy opens up," said Jejurikar. “The semiconductor issue has impacted certain models. The supply side issues are expected to continue with the localized lockdowns. Our Maharashtra based plants are coming back to normal levels."

The Mumbai based carmaker, though has been re-evaluating its investments in the automotive and other sectors to boost its profitability and cash flows in the coming years. As a result its has decided to stop investing in its South Korean subsidiary, Ssangyong Motor Co and called off its joint venture with Ford Motor Co.

According to Mitul Shah, head of securities, Reliance Securities, M&M is expected to face some volume pressure owing to the competitive environment in the domestic utility vehicle space but new products and stronger presence in rural markets would drive its overall volume and profitability.

“Despite near term challenges due to Covid second wave and semiconductor issue, we expect domestic passenger vehicle industry to recover in FY22(estimate) with a strong bounce back in the second half of FY22 (E), which would support M&M’s business. Moreover, we expect tractor industry to continue with better traction in FY22E," added Shah.

