MMTC Q3 Results: Profit declines 42.89% at 55.71 crore, sales decline 99.9% YoY
The sales declined 99.90 percent to ₹0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against ₹763.16 crore during the same quarter in previous year, the firm said a regulatory filing.
MMTC Q3 Results: MMTC Limited announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reported a net loss of 42.89 percent at 55.71 crore against ₹97.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.
