 MMTC Q3 Results: Profit declines 42.89% at 55.71 crore, sales decline 99.9% YoY | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 08 2024 15:59:56
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 699.40 3.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 414.45 -4.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.20 3.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.70 -0.45%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.65 -1.84%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MMTC Q3 Results: Profit declines 42.89% at 55.71 crore, sales decline 99.9% YoY
Back Back

MMTC Q3 Results: Profit declines 42.89% at 55.71 crore, sales decline 99.9% YoY

 Livemint

The sales declined 99.90 percent to ₹0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against ₹763.16 crore during the same quarter in previous year, the firm said a regulatory filing.

MMTC Limited. (File image)Premium
MMTC Limited. (File image)

MMTC Q3 Results: MMTC Limited announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reported a net loss of 42.89 percent at 55.71 crore against 97.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

The sales declined 99.90 percent to 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against 763.16 crore during the same quarter in previous year, the firm said a regulatory filing.

The total revenue too declined to 63.33 crore in Q3FY24 compared to 788.09 crore in the same period of previous quarter.

MMTC stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 94.93 per share.

More to follow soon

 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 08 Feb 2024, 09:37 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App