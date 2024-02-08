MMTC Q3 Results: Profit declines 42.89% at 55.71 crore, sales decline 99.9% YoY

MMTC Q3 Results: MMTC Limited announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reported a net loss of 42.89 percent at 55.71 crore against ₹97.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sales declined 99.90 percent to ₹0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against ₹763.16 crore during the same quarter in previous year, the firm said a regulatory filing.

The total revenue too declined to ₹63.33 crore in Q3FY24 compared to ₹788.09 crore in the same period of previous quarter.

MMTC stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 94.93 per share.

More to follow soon

