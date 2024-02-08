Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MMTC Q3 Results: Profit declines 42.89% at 55.71 crore, sales decline 99.9% YoY

MMTC Q3 Results: Profit declines 42.89% at 55.71 crore, sales decline 99.9% YoY

Livemint

  • The sales declined 99.90 percent to 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against 763.16 crore during the same quarter in previous year, the firm said a regulatory filing.

MMTC Limited. (File image)

MMTC Q3 Results: MMTC Limited announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reported a net loss of 42.89 percent at 55.71 crore against 97.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

The sales declined 99.90 percent to 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against 763.16 crore during the same quarter in previous year, the firm said a regulatory filing.

The total revenue too declined to 63.33 crore in Q3FY24 compared to 788.09 crore in the same period of previous quarter.

MMTC stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 94.93 per share.

More to follow soon

