Moderation in US sales dampens investor confidence on Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd performance for the quarter ending December disappointed with US sales growth momentum taking a pause. The US sales saw a decline of 1% during the quarter, compared to 33% growth registered during the first half. The investor's sentiments were bound to get impacted as the stock has corrected by more than 5% post results, even though the company’s overall performance remained decent.

The softness in the US sales was compensated well by the Ex-US formulations growth of 14% and similar growth seen in the domestic arena. The strong growth rebound in India indicated the efforts on portfolio re-alignment are finally yielding results. The Chronic business remains a key driver as acute segment sales are also improving after disruption seen in the first half. The India formulation sales that contribute almost third to overall after tepid growth of 1% during first half however grew 14% during the December quarter. Sustenance of the growth momentum though will be watched for, analysts feel trend may sustain.

The Ex-US international business growth though supported overall performance, nevertheless positive is also that active pharmaceutical ingredients or API’s have turned into being consistent growth driver. API segment grew 21% and first nine months growth in API sales stood at 34% YoY.

The growth in the ex-US business still meant that revenues could grow 9% and net profits could grow 25% year-on-year as per expectations.

Moving forward the street will be watchful on the US growth. It is the strong product launch momentum and drug shortages in the US that had lifted the company’s overall performance in the recent past. The stock has more than doubled from levels seen in March 2020. The company’s US pipeline though remains strong, , nevertheless, it is the pricing pressure in Sartans (hypertension treatment drugs ) that has led to the pressure in US sales. The company plans to launch more than five products in the US market in 4QFY21. The benefits from the recent niche launches also are to be reflected fully in the coming quarter. The street is expected to remain cautious and watchful till US sales growth recovers.

“We lower our EPS estimate by 3%/4% for FY22/FY23, factoring in price erosion in Sartans on account of peers’ re-entry and the delayed commercialization at the injectables facility" said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.

At ₹1019 levels, the stock is trading at about 19.5 times FY22 estimated earnings. The pick up in US sales and earnings upgrades are crucial for further upside in the stock prices.

