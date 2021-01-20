Moderation in US sales dampens investor confidence on Alembic Pharma

Moving forward the street will be watchful on the US growth. It is the strong product launch momentum and drug shortages in the US that had lifted the company’s overall performance in the recent past. The stock has more than doubled from levels seen in March 2020. The company’s US pipeline though remains strong, , nevertheless, it is the pricing pressure in Sartans (hypertension treatment drugs ) that has led to the pressure in US sales. The company plans to launch more than five products in the US market in 4QFY21. The benefits from the recent niche launches also are to be reflected fully in the coming quarter. The street is expected to remain cautious and watchful till US sales growth recovers.