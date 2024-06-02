Modern Insulators Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.88% YOY

Modern Insulators Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.22% YoY & profit increased by 28.88% YoY

Modern Insulators Q4 Results Live : Modern Insulators declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.22% & the profit increased by 28.88% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 30.87% and the profit increased by 59.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.91% q-o-q & increased by 27.51% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 49.65% q-o-q & increased by 54.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.4 for Q4 which increased by 29.02% Y-o-Y.

Modern Insulators has delivered 4.05% return in the last 1 week, 32.83% return in last 6 months and 16.18% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Modern Insulators has a market cap of ₹574.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹139 & ₹52 respectively.

Modern Insulators Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 140.22 107.14 +30.87% 122.76 +14.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.7 18.23 -2.91% 13.88 +27.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.22 2.11 +4.99% 2.22 -0.28% Total Operating Expense 127.57 98.69 +29.26% 114.56 +11.36% Operating Income 12.65 8.45 +49.65% 8.2 +54.22% Net Income Before Taxes 15.27 10.28 +48.57% 11.33 +34.87% Net Income 16.04 10.04 +59.75% 12.45 +28.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.4 2.13 +59.62% 2.64 +29.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.04Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹140.22Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!