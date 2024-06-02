Modern Insulators Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.88% YOY

Modern Insulators Q4 Results Live : Modern Insulators declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.22% & the profit increased by 28.88% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 30.87% and the profit increased by 59.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.91% q-o-q & increased by 27.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 49.65% q-o-q & increased by 54.22% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.4 for Q4 which increased by 29.02% Y-o-Y.
Modern Insulators has delivered 4.05% return in the last 1 week, 32.83% return in last 6 months and 16.18% YTD return.
Currently the Modern Insulators has a market cap of ₹574.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹139 & ₹52 respectively.
Modern Insulators Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|140.22
|107.14
|+30.87%
|122.76
|+14.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.7
|18.23
|-2.91%
|13.88
|+27.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.22
|2.11
|+4.99%
|2.22
|-0.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|127.57
|98.69
|+29.26%
|114.56
|+11.36%
|Operating Income
|12.65
|8.45
|+49.65%
|8.2
|+54.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.27
|10.28
|+48.57%
|11.33
|+34.87%
|Net Income
|16.04
|10.04
|+59.75%
|12.45
|+28.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.4
|2.13
|+59.62%
|2.64
|+29.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.04Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹140.22Cr
