Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Modern Insulators Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.88% YOY

Modern Insulators Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.88% YOY

Livemint

Modern Insulators Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.22% YoY & profit increased by 28.88% YoY

Modern Insulators Q4 Results Live

Modern Insulators Q4 Results Live : Modern Insulators declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.22% & the profit increased by 28.88% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 30.87% and the profit increased by 59.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.91% q-o-q & increased by 27.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 49.65% q-o-q & increased by 54.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.4 for Q4 which increased by 29.02% Y-o-Y.

Modern Insulators has delivered 4.05% return in the last 1 week, 32.83% return in last 6 months and 16.18% YTD return.

Currently the Modern Insulators has a market cap of 574.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of 139 & 52 respectively.

Modern Insulators Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue140.22107.14+30.87%122.76+14.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.718.23-2.91%13.88+27.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.222.11+4.99%2.22-0.28%
Total Operating Expense127.5798.69+29.26%114.56+11.36%
Operating Income12.658.45+49.65%8.2+54.22%
Net Income Before Taxes15.2710.28+48.57%11.33+34.87%
Net Income16.0410.04+59.75%12.45+28.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.42.13+59.62%2.64+29.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.04Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹140.22Cr

