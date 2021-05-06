Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Moderna raises 2021 sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine to $19.2 billion

Moderna raises 2021 sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine to $19.2 billion

Premium
FILE PHOTO: Moderna had in February forecast vaccine sales of $18.4 billion
1 min read . 05:07 PM IST Reuters

Earlier this week, Larger rival Pfizer Inc said it expects $26 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine this year

Moderna Inc raised its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 4.3% to $19.2 billion on Thursday, reflecting demand from countries looking to return to normalcy through rapid inoculation.

Moderna Inc raised its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 4.3% to $19.2 billion on Thursday, reflecting demand from countries looking to return to normalcy through rapid inoculation.

Earlier this week, Larger rival Pfizer Inc said it expects $26 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine this year.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Earlier this week, Larger rival Pfizer Inc said it expects $26 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine this year.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Moderna had in February forecast vaccine sales of $18.4 billion.

Since then, wealthy nations have been stocking up shots from Moderna and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE after safety concerns and production problems temporarily sidelined AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

In the first quarter ended March 31, Moderna's vaccine brought in sales of $1.7 billion.

The company said it plans to file for full approval of the vaccine in the United States this month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!