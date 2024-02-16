Modi Naturals Q3 FY24 results : loss at 4.19Cr, Revenue decreased by 8.42% YoY

Modi Naturals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.42% & the loss came at ₹4.19cr. It is noteworthy that Modi Naturals had declared profit of ₹0.01cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.72%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.65% q-o-q & increased by 12.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 257.31% q-o-q & decreased by 705.12% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-3.15 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 31600% Y-o-Y.

Modi Naturals has delivered -1.49% return in the last 1 week, 23.78% return in last 6 months and 16.3% YTD return.

Currently the Modi Naturals has a market cap of ₹387.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹341 & ₹191.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi Naturals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 104.47 91.86 +13.72% 114.07 -8.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.68 6.15 +8.65% 5.93 +12.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.72 0.39 +342.32% 0.39 +346.33% Total Operating Expense 107.44 89.97 +19.42% 113.58 -5.41% Operating Income -2.98 1.89 -257.31% 0.49 -705.12% Net Income Before Taxes -4.92 0.9 -645.48% 0.01 -40722.31% Net Income -4.19 0.76 -653.54% 0.01 -34707.44% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.15 0.6 -625% 0.01 -31600%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-4.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹104.47Cr

