Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Modi Naturals Q3 FY24 results : loss at 4.19Cr, Revenue decreased by 8.42% YoY

Livemint

Modi Naturals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Modi Naturals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.42% & the loss came at 4.19cr. It is noteworthy that Modi Naturals had declared profit of 0.01cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.65% q-o-q & increased by 12.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 257.31% q-o-q & decreased by 705.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -3.15 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 31600% Y-o-Y.

Modi Naturals has delivered -1.49% return in the last 1 week, 23.78% return in last 6 months and 16.3% YTD return.

Currently the Modi Naturals has a market cap of 387.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of 341 & 191.05 respectively.

Modi Naturals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue104.4791.86+13.72%114.07-8.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.686.15+8.65%5.93+12.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.720.39+342.32%0.39+346.33%
Total Operating Expense107.4489.97+19.42%113.58-5.41%
Operating Income-2.981.89-257.31%0.49-705.12%
Net Income Before Taxes-4.920.9-645.48%0.01-40722.31%
Net Income-4.190.76-653.54%0.01-34707.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.150.6-625%0.01-31600%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-4.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹104.47Cr

