Modi Naturals Q3 FY24 results : loss at 4.19Cr, Revenue decreased by 8.42% YoY

Modi Naturals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.42% & the loss came at ₹4.19cr. It is noteworthy that Modi Naturals had declared profit of ₹0.01cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.65% q-o-q & increased by 12.75% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 257.31% q-o-q & decreased by 705.12% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-3.15 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 31600% Y-o-Y.
Modi Naturals has delivered -1.49% return in the last 1 week, 23.78% return in last 6 months and 16.3% YTD return.
Currently the Modi Naturals has a market cap of ₹387.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹341 & ₹191.05 respectively.
Modi Naturals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|104.47
|91.86
|+13.72%
|114.07
|-8.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.68
|6.15
|+8.65%
|5.93
|+12.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.72
|0.39
|+342.32%
|0.39
|+346.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|107.44
|89.97
|+19.42%
|113.58
|-5.41%
|Operating Income
|-2.98
|1.89
|-257.31%
|0.49
|-705.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-4.92
|0.9
|-645.48%
|0.01
|-40722.31%
|Net Income
|-4.19
|0.76
|-653.54%
|0.01
|-34707.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.15
|0.6
|-625%
|0.01
|-31600%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-4.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹104.47Cr
