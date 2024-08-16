Modi Rubber Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 88.11% YoY

Modi Rubber Q1 Results Live : Modi Rubber declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant financial performance. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 11.66% year-over-year, reaching new heights. The profit saw an even more impressive rise of 88.11% YoY, highlighting the company's strong operational efficiency.

In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the revenue witnessed a slight decline of 1.84%. Despite this, the profit surged by 114.95% quarter-over-quarter, indicating effective cost management and enhanced profitability.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.49% quarter-over-quarter. However, on a year-over-year basis, these expenses increased by 17.35%, reflecting some inflationary pressures and increased spending.

Operating income for Q1 was up by 48.63% compared to the last quarter but showed a decrease of 13.48% on a year-over-year basis. This mixed performance in operating income suggests fluctuations in operational efficiencies over different periods.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at ₹2.71, marking an increase of 16.31% YoY. This rise in EPS underscores the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Modi Rubber has delivered a return of 0.69% in the last week, 11.22% over the past six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 14.29%. These returns reflect the company's steady performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Modi Rubber boasts a market capitalization of ₹243.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹120.05 and ₹68.55, respectively, indicating a solid range of investor interest and market performance.

Modi Rubber Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.34 5.44 -1.84% 4.79 +11.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.48 3.53 -1.49% 2.96 +17.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.73 0.85 -13.82% 0.53 +37.72% Total Operating Expense 9.71 13.94 -30.37% 8.63 +12.47% Operating Income -4.37 -8.5 +48.63% -3.85 -13.48% Net Income Before Taxes 7.4 6.42 +15.39% 5.84 +26.65% Net Income 6.79 3.16 +114.95% 3.61 +88.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.71 1.26 +115.08% 2.33 +16.31%