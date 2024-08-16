Modi Rubber Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 88.11% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Modi Rubber Q1 Results Live : Modi Rubber declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant financial performance. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 11.66% year-over-year, reaching new heights. The profit saw an even more impressive rise of 88.11% YoY, highlighting the company's strong operational efficiency.

In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the revenue witnessed a slight decline of 1.84%. Despite this, the profit surged by 114.95% quarter-over-quarter, indicating effective cost management and enhanced profitability.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.49% quarter-over-quarter. However, on a year-over-year basis, these expenses increased by 17.35%, reflecting some inflationary pressures and increased spending.

Operating income for Q1 was up by 48.63% compared to the last quarter but showed a decrease of 13.48% on a year-over-year basis. This mixed performance in operating income suggests fluctuations in operational efficiencies over different periods.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at 2.71, marking an increase of 16.31% YoY. This rise in EPS underscores the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Modi Rubber has delivered a return of 0.69% in the last week, 11.22% over the past six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 14.29%. These returns reflect the company's steady performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Modi Rubber boasts a market capitalization of 243.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 120.05 and 68.55, respectively, indicating a solid range of investor interest and market performance.

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.345.44-1.84%4.79+11.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.483.53-1.49%2.96+17.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.730.85-13.82%0.53+37.72%
Total Operating Expense9.7113.94-30.37%8.63+12.47%
Operating Income-4.37-8.5+48.63%-3.85-13.48%
Net Income Before Taxes7.46.42+15.39%5.84+26.65%
Net Income6.793.16+114.95%3.61+88.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.711.26+115.08%2.33+16.31%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:16 AM IST
