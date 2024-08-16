Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Modi Rubber Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 88.11% YoY

Modi Rubber Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 88.11% YoY

Livemint

Modi Rubber Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.66% YoY & profit increased by 88.11% YoY

Modi Rubber Q1 Results Live

Modi Rubber Q1 Results Live : Modi Rubber declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant financial performance. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 11.66% year-over-year, reaching new heights. The profit saw an even more impressive rise of 88.11% YoY, highlighting the company's strong operational efficiency.

In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the revenue witnessed a slight decline of 1.84%. Despite this, the profit surged by 114.95% quarter-over-quarter, indicating effective cost management and enhanced profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.49% quarter-over-quarter. However, on a year-over-year basis, these expenses increased by 17.35%, reflecting some inflationary pressures and increased spending.

Operating income for Q1 was up by 48.63% compared to the last quarter but showed a decrease of 13.48% on a year-over-year basis. This mixed performance in operating income suggests fluctuations in operational efficiencies over different periods.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at 2.71, marking an increase of 16.31% YoY. This rise in EPS underscores the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Modi Rubber has delivered a return of 0.69% in the last week, 11.22% over the past six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 14.29%. These returns reflect the company's steady performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Modi Rubber boasts a market capitalization of 243.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 120.05 and 68.55, respectively, indicating a solid range of investor interest and market performance.

Modi Rubber Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.345.44-1.84%4.79+11.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.483.53-1.49%2.96+17.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.730.85-13.82%0.53+37.72%
Total Operating Expense9.7113.94-30.37%8.63+12.47%
Operating Income-4.37-8.5+48.63%-3.85-13.48%
Net Income Before Taxes7.46.42+15.39%5.84+26.65%
Net Income6.793.16+114.95%3.61+88.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.711.26+115.08%2.33+16.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.79Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.34Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.