Modi Rubber Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 88.11% YoY

Modi Rubber Q1 Results Live : Modi Rubber declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant financial performance. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 11.66% year-over-year, reaching new heights. The profit saw an even more impressive rise of 88.11% YoY, highlighting the company's strong operational efficiency.
In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the revenue witnessed a slight decline of 1.84%. Despite this, the profit surged by 114.95% quarter-over-quarter, indicating effective cost management and enhanced profitability.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 1.49% quarter-over-quarter. However, on a year-over-year basis, these expenses increased by 17.35%, reflecting some inflationary pressures and increased spending.
Operating income for Q1 was up by 48.63% compared to the last quarter but showed a decrease of 13.48% on a year-over-year basis. This mixed performance in operating income suggests fluctuations in operational efficiencies over different periods.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at ₹2.71, marking an increase of 16.31% YoY. This rise in EPS underscores the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.
Modi Rubber has delivered a return of 0.69% in the last week, 11.22% over the past six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 14.29%. These returns reflect the company's steady performance and investor confidence.
Currently, Modi Rubber boasts a market capitalization of ₹243.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹120.05 and ₹68.55, respectively, indicating a solid range of investor interest and market performance.
Modi Rubber Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.34
|5.44
|-1.84%
|4.79
|+11.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.48
|3.53
|-1.49%
|2.96
|+17.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.73
|0.85
|-13.82%
|0.53
|+37.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.71
|13.94
|-30.37%
|8.63
|+12.47%
|Operating Income
|-4.37
|-8.5
|+48.63%
|-3.85
|-13.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.4
|6.42
|+15.39%
|5.84
|+26.65%
|Net Income
|6.79
|3.16
|+114.95%
|3.61
|+88.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.71
|1.26
|+115.08%
|2.33
|+16.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.79Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.34Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar