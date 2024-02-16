Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Modison Q3 FY24 results: profit at 4.08Cr, Revenue increased by 39.1% YoY

Modison Q3 FY24 results: profit at 4.08Cr, Revenue increased by 39.1% YoY

Livemint

Modison Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 39.1% YoY & profit at 4.08Cr

Modison Q3 FY24 Results Live

Modison, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline showed an impressive increase of 39.1% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company achieved a profit of 4.08Cr, a significant improvement from the loss of 2.05cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Modison's revenue grew by 10.93%, indicating a positive trend of growth and profitability.

However, it is worth noting that the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.38% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.7% year-on-year. This increase in expenses should be carefully monitored to ensure sustainable growth.

On the other hand, the operating income showed mixed results. It was down by 20.03% quarter-on-quarter but increased by an impressive 328.36% year-on-year. This indicates that there might be some short-term challenges impacting the company's performance, but overall, it has shown significant improvement compared to the previous year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is 1.37, which reflects a positive growth of 25.13% year-on-year. This indicates that the company's profitability has improved and is generating more returns for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Modison has delivered a negative return of -6.83% in the last 1 week, a strong positive return of 87.76% in the last 6 months, and a negative return of -3.16% year-to-date. Investors should carefully analyze these figures and consider the company's overall performance before making any investment decisions.

Currently, Modison has a market capitalization of 438.07 Cr, indicating its strong presence in the market. The 52-week high and low for the company's stock are 158.7 and 50.1 respectively. These figures provide insights into the stock's performance and can be helpful for investors.

Lastly, Modison has also declared an interim dividend of 0.5. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024. This dividend announcement can be seen as a positive gesture towards rewarding the shareholders for their trust and confidence in the company.

Modison Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue107.7797.15+10.93%77.48+39.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.295.12+3.38%4.96+6.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.571.48+6.43%1.58-0.42%
Total Operating Expense101.3289.08+13.74%80.31+26.17%
Operating Income6.458.07-20.03%-2.83+328.36%
Net Income Before Taxes5.567.58-26.65%-2.63+311.04%
Net Income4.085.61-27.38%-2.05+299.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.371.22+12.52%1.1+25.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹107.77Cr

