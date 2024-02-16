Modison Q3 FY24 results: profit at 4.08Cr, Revenue increased by 39.1% YoY

Modison, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline showed an impressive increase of 39.1% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company achieved a profit of ₹4.08Cr, a significant improvement from the loss of ₹2.05cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Modison's revenue grew by 10.93%, indicating a positive trend of growth and profitability.
However, it is worth noting that the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.38% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.7% year-on-year. This increase in expenses should be carefully monitored to ensure sustainable growth.
On the other hand, the operating income showed mixed results. It was down by 20.03% quarter-on-quarter but increased by an impressive 328.36% year-on-year. This indicates that there might be some short-term challenges impacting the company's performance, but overall, it has shown significant improvement compared to the previous year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹1.37, which reflects a positive growth of 25.13% year-on-year. This indicates that the company's profitability has improved and is generating more returns for its shareholders.
In terms of market performance, Modison has delivered a negative return of -6.83% in the last 1 week, a strong positive return of 87.76% in the last 6 months, and a negative return of -3.16% year-to-date. Investors should carefully analyze these figures and consider the company's overall performance before making any investment decisions.
Currently, Modison has a market capitalization of ₹438.07 Cr, indicating its strong presence in the market. The 52-week high and low for the company's stock are ₹158.7 and ₹50.1 respectively. These figures provide insights into the stock's performance and can be helpful for investors.
Lastly, Modison has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.5. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024. This dividend announcement can be seen as a positive gesture towards rewarding the shareholders for their trust and confidence in the company.
Modison Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|107.77
|97.15
|+10.93%
|77.48
|+39.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.29
|5.12
|+3.38%
|4.96
|+6.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.57
|1.48
|+6.43%
|1.58
|-0.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|101.32
|89.08
|+13.74%
|80.31
|+26.17%
|Operating Income
|6.45
|8.07
|-20.03%
|-2.83
|+328.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.56
|7.58
|-26.65%
|-2.63
|+311.04%
|Net Income
|4.08
|5.61
|-27.38%
|-2.05
|+299.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.37
|1.22
|+12.52%
|1.1
|+25.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹107.77Cr
