Modison Q3 FY24 results: profit at 4.08Cr, Revenue increased by 39.1% YoY

Modison, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline showed an impressive increase of 39.1% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company achieved a profit of ₹4.08Cr, a significant improvement from the loss of ₹2.05cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Modison's revenue grew by 10.93%, indicating a positive trend of growth and profitability.

However, it is worth noting that the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.38% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.7% year-on-year. This increase in expenses should be carefully monitored to ensure sustainable growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, the operating income showed mixed results. It was down by 20.03% quarter-on-quarter but increased by an impressive 328.36% year-on-year. This indicates that there might be some short-term challenges impacting the company's performance, but overall, it has shown significant improvement compared to the previous year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹1.37, which reflects a positive growth of 25.13% year-on-year. This indicates that the company's profitability has improved and is generating more returns for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Modison has delivered a negative return of -6.83% in the last 1 week, a strong positive return of 87.76% in the last 6 months, and a negative return of -3.16% year-to-date. Investors should carefully analyze these figures and consider the company's overall performance before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Modison has a market capitalization of ₹438.07 Cr, indicating its strong presence in the market. The 52-week high and low for the company's stock are ₹158.7 and ₹50.1 respectively. These figures provide insights into the stock's performance and can be helpful for investors.

Lastly, Modison has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.5. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024. This dividend announcement can be seen as a positive gesture towards rewarding the shareholders for their trust and confidence in the company.

Modison Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 107.77 97.15 +10.93% 77.48 +39.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.29 5.12 +3.38% 4.96 +6.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.57 1.48 +6.43% 1.58 -0.42% Total Operating Expense 101.32 89.08 +13.74% 80.31 +26.17% Operating Income 6.45 8.07 -20.03% -2.83 +328.36% Net Income Before Taxes 5.56 7.58 -26.65% -2.63 +311.04% Net Income 4.08 5.61 -27.38% -2.05 +299.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.37 1.22 +12.52% 1.1 +25.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.08Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹107.77Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!