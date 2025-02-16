Modison Q3 Results 2025: Modison declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant increase in profit and revenue year-over-year. The topline increased by 12.47%, with a profit of ₹5.81 crore, representing a 42.4% rise compared to the same quarter last year. The total revenue for the quarter was ₹121.21 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue dropping by 1.04% and profit decreasing by 29.06%. This contrast indicates a mixed performance for Modison as they navigate the current economic landscape.

Modison Q3 Results

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained stable with a 0% change quarter-over-quarter, yet showed an increase of 19.28% year-over-year. This indicates that while costs are being managed in the short term, there are longer-term trends that could impact profitability.

Moreover, the operating income saw a decline of 16.76% quarter-over-quarter, yet it rose by 40.16% year-over-year, highlighting the company’s ability to improve operational efficiency over a longer period despite recent quarterly challenges.

Modison’s earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.79, an increase of 30.66% year-over-year, showcasing the company's strong profitability metrics relative to its share price.

Modison Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 121.21 122.48 -1.04% 107.77 +12.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.31 6.31 -0% 5.29 +19.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.11 1.78 +18.54% 1.57 +34.39% Total Operating Expense 112.17 111.62 +0.49% 101.32 +10.71% Operating Income 9.04 10.86 -16.76% 6.45 +40.16% Net Income Before Taxes 7.86 10.97 -28.35% 5.56 +41.37% Net Income 5.81 8.19 -29.06% 4.08 +42.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.79 1.96 -8.67% 1.37 +30.66%