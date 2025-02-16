Modison Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 42.4% YOY, profit at ₹5.81 crore and revenue at ₹121.21 crore

Modison Q3 Results 2025:
Modison declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant increase in profit and revenue year-over-year. The topline increased by 12.47%, with a profit of ₹5.81 crore, representing a 42.4% rise compared to the same quarter last year. The total revenue for the quarter was ₹121.21 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue dropping by 1.04% and profit decreasing by 29.06%. This contrast indicates a mixed performance for Modison as they navigate the current economic landscape.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained stable with a 0% change quarter-over-quarter, yet showed an increase of 19.28% year-over-year. This indicates that while costs are being managed in the short term, there are longer-term trends that could impact profitability.
Moreover, the operating income saw a decline of 16.76% quarter-over-quarter, yet it rose by 40.16% year-over-year, highlighting the company’s ability to improve operational efficiency over a longer period despite recent quarterly challenges.
Modison’s earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.79, an increase of 30.66% year-over-year, showcasing the company's strong profitability metrics relative to its share price.
Modison Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|121.21
|122.48
|-1.04%
|107.77
|+12.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.31
|6.31
|-0%
|5.29
|+19.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.11
|1.78
|+18.54%
|1.57
|+34.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|112.17
|111.62
|+0.49%
|101.32
|+10.71%
|Operating Income
|9.04
|10.86
|-16.76%
|6.45
|+40.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.86
|10.97
|-28.35%
|5.56
|+41.37%
|Net Income
|5.81
|8.19
|-29.06%
|4.08
|+42.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.79
|1.96
|-8.67%
|1.37
|+30.66%
