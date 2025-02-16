Modison Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 42.4% YOY, profit at ₹5.81 crore and revenue at ₹121.21 crore

Modison Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 12.47% YoY & profit increased by 42.4% YoY, profit at 5.81 crore and revenue at 121.21 crore

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Advertisement
Modison Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Modison Q3 Results 2025:

Modison declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant increase in profit and revenue year-over-year. The topline increased by 12.47%, with a profit of 5.81 crore, representing a 42.4% rise compared to the same quarter last year. The total revenue for the quarter was 121.21 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue dropping by 1.04% and profit decreasing by 29.06%. This contrast indicates a mixed performance for Modison as they navigate the current economic landscape.

Advertisement

Modison Q3 Results

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained stable with a 0% change quarter-over-quarter, yet showed an increase of 19.28% year-over-year. This indicates that while costs are being managed in the short term, there are longer-term trends that could impact profitability.

Moreover, the operating income saw a decline of 16.76% quarter-over-quarter, yet it rose by 40.16% year-over-year, highlighting the company’s ability to improve operational efficiency over a longer period despite recent quarterly challenges.

Modison’s earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.79, an increase of 30.66% year-over-year, showcasing the company's strong profitability metrics relative to its share price.

Advertisement

Modison Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue121.21122.48-1.04%107.77+12.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.316.31-0%5.29+19.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.111.78+18.54%1.57+34.39%
Total Operating Expense112.17111.62+0.49%101.32+10.71%
Operating Income9.0410.86-16.76%6.45+40.16%
Net Income Before Taxes7.8610.97-28.35%5.56+41.37%
Net Income5.818.19-29.06%4.08+42.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.791.96-8.67%1.37+30.66%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsModison Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 42.4% YOY, profit at ₹5.81 crore and revenue at ₹121.21 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹5.81Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹121.21Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget