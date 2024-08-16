Mohit Paper Mills Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 17.15% YOY

Mohit Paper Mills Q1 Results Live : Mohit Paper Mills declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline decreased by 13.24% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit experienced a decline of 17.15% YoY. Despite these YoY reductions, the company saw improvements compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 7.35% and profit increasing by an impressive 128.73%.

A significant factor in the company's financials was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 10.2% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 31.27% YoY, impacting the overall profitability. However, the operating income showed a robust performance, increasing by 65.53% QoQ and 29.38% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.13, reflecting a decrease of 17.37% YoY. This drop in EPS indicates challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising operational costs.

Despite the recent quarterly results, Mohit Paper Mills has delivered a mixed bag of returns for its investors. The stock has seen a -5.9% return over the last week. However, it has provided a strong 19.62% return over the last six months and an impressive 54.99% return year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Mohit Paper Mills has a market capitalization of ₹57.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹50.01 and ₹22.05, respectively, reflecting significant volatility over the past year.

In summary, while Mohit Paper Mills faced challenges in the first quarter with declines in both revenue and profit YoY, the company showed resilience with notable quarter-over-quarter improvements. The rising SG&A expenses remain a concern, but the robust operating income growth and strong YTD return provide a positive outlook for the future.

Mohit Paper Mills Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 48.88 45.54 +7.35% 56.34 -13.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.57 2.33 +10.2% 1.96 +31.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.62 2.2 -26.37% 1.38 +17.64% Total Operating Expense 46.6 44.16 +5.53% 54.58 -14.62% Operating Income 2.29 1.38 +65.53% 1.77 +29.38% Net Income Before Taxes 2.2 2.18 +0.55% 2.3 -4.37% Net Income 1.58 0.69 +128.73% 1.91 -17.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.13 0.49 +128.72% 1.37 -17.37%