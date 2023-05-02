NEW DELHI : State-owned MOIL Ltd has achieved its best-ever April production performance since inception with a production of 1.31 lakh tonne in April 2023, marking a significant growth of 26% over April 2022.

The company has also broken a multi-year record in sales, with 97,838 tonne sold for the month, which is the best for any April month and 72 percent higher than April 2022, the Ministry of Steel said.

MOIL has attributed this success to its focus on exploration and achieving core drilling of 7,530 metres in April 2023, which is 3.6 times that of April 2022. The company plans to carry out exploration in brown-field and green-field areas during FY’24.

The production of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) has also been the best for any April month, higher by 6% than April 2022. EMD is a 100% import substitution product, mostly used for pharmaceuticals and battery manufacturing.

Kumar Saxena, CMD of MOIL, has congratulated the company’s collective on these achievements and expressed confidence in continuing the growth trajectory in the coming times.

MOIL Limited is a Schedule-A, Miniratna Category-I CPSE under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, Government of India. The company operates eleven mines in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and has an ambitious vision of more than doubling its production to 3.00 million tonnes by 2030.

MOIL is also exploring business opportunities in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and other areas in Madhya Pradesh.