MOIL achieves record manganese ore production of 1.31 lakh tonne in April 2023, sales up by 72%1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:51 PM IST
MOIL is exploring business opportunities in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and other areas in Madhya Pradesh
NEW DELHI : State-owned MOIL Ltd has achieved its best-ever April production performance since inception with a production of 1.31 lakh tonne in April 2023, marking a significant growth of 26% over April 2022.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×