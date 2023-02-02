MOIL net profit falls 68% YoY to ₹39.5 crore in December quarter
MOIL’s board has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share for FY23 on the face value of ₹10 each, amounting to a total of ₹61.05 crore.
New Delhi: State-owned miner MOIL on Thursday said that its quarterly net profit fell 68.1% year-on-year to ₹39.52 crore in the quarter ended December. The company reported a profit of ₹123.88 crore in the corresponding period of last year.
