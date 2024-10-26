Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MOIL Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 18.79% YOY

Livemint

MOIL Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 16.01% YoY & profit decreased by 18.79% YoY

MOIL Q2 Results Live

MOIL Q2 Results Live : MOIL declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 16.01%, while profit fell by 18.79% year-over-year, raising concerns among investors.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a significant decline of 40.77%, and profits plummeted by 67.21%. This stark contrast highlights the struggles faced by the company in recent months.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 3.62% quarter-over-quarter, but this marked a year-over-year increase of 1.91%, indicating rising operational costs.

The operating income was particularly affected, down by 76.66% quarter-over-quarter and 32.29% year-over-year, showcasing the operational challenges that MOIL is currently navigating.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.46, reflecting an 18.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year, further signaling a tough financial environment for the company.

Despite these setbacks, MOIL has delivered a return of -6.99% in the past week, -20.71% over the last six months, but a relatively positive 10.52% year-to-date return.

The company's market capitalization currently stands at 6949.02 Cr, with a 52-week high of 588 and a low of 218.25, underscoring the volatility in its stock performance.

As of 26 Oct, 2024, analysts remain divided on the company's prospects, with one analyst issuing a 'Sell' rating and another providing a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding MOIL's future performance.

MOIL Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue291.89492.84-40.77%347.53-16.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total136.57141.7-3.62%134.02+1.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.8136.43+3.79%35.22+7.35%
Total Operating Expense250.52315.57-20.61%286.43-12.54%
Operating Income41.37177.27-76.66%61.1-32.29%
Net Income Before Taxes68.16204.34-66.65%81.57-16.45%
Net Income49.96152.35-67.21%61.52-18.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.467.49-67.16%3.03-18.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹49.96Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹291.89Cr

