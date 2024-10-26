MOIL Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 18.79% YOY

MOIL Q2 Results Live : MOIL declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 16.01%, while profit fell by 18.79% year-over-year, raising concerns among investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a significant decline of 40.77%, and profits plummeted by 67.21%. This stark contrast highlights the struggles faced by the company in recent months.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 3.62% quarter-over-quarter, but this marked a year-over-year increase of 1.91%, indicating rising operational costs.

The operating income was particularly affected, down by 76.66% quarter-over-quarter and 32.29% year-over-year, showcasing the operational challenges that MOIL is currently navigating.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.46, reflecting an 18.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year, further signaling a tough financial environment for the company.

Despite these setbacks, MOIL has delivered a return of -6.99% in the past week, -20.71% over the last six months, but a relatively positive 10.52% year-to-date return.

The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹6949.02 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹588 and a low of ₹218.25, underscoring the volatility in its stock performance.

As of 26 Oct, 2024, analysts remain divided on the company's prospects, with one analyst issuing a 'Sell' rating and another providing a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding MOIL's future performance.

MOIL Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 291.89 492.84 -40.77% 347.53 -16.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 136.57 141.7 -3.62% 134.02 +1.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.81 36.43 +3.79% 35.22 +7.35% Total Operating Expense 250.52 315.57 -20.61% 286.43 -12.54% Operating Income 41.37 177.27 -76.66% 61.1 -32.29% Net Income Before Taxes 68.16 204.34 -66.65% 81.57 -16.45% Net Income 49.96 152.35 -67.21% 61.52 -18.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.46 7.49 -67.16% 3.03 -18.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹49.96Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹291.89Cr

