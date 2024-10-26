MOIL Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 18.79% YOY

MOIL Q2 Results Live : MOIL declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 16.01%, while profit fell by 18.79% year-over-year, raising concerns among investors.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a significant decline of 40.77%, and profits plummeted by 67.21%. This stark contrast highlights the struggles faced by the company in recent months.
Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 3.62% quarter-over-quarter, but this marked a year-over-year increase of 1.91%, indicating rising operational costs.
The operating income was particularly affected, down by 76.66% quarter-over-quarter and 32.29% year-over-year, showcasing the operational challenges that MOIL is currently navigating.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.46, reflecting an 18.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year, further signaling a tough financial environment for the company.
Despite these setbacks, MOIL has delivered a return of -6.99% in the past week, -20.71% over the last six months, but a relatively positive 10.52% year-to-date return.
The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹6949.02 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹588 and a low of ₹218.25, underscoring the volatility in its stock performance.
As of 26 Oct, 2024, analysts remain divided on the company's prospects, with one analyst issuing a 'Sell' rating and another providing a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding MOIL's future performance.
MOIL Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|291.89
|492.84
|-40.77%
|347.53
|-16.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|136.57
|141.7
|-3.62%
|134.02
|+1.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|37.81
|36.43
|+3.79%
|35.22
|+7.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|250.52
|315.57
|-20.61%
|286.43
|-12.54%
|Operating Income
|41.37
|177.27
|-76.66%
|61.1
|-32.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|68.16
|204.34
|-66.65%
|81.57
|-16.45%
|Net Income
|49.96
|152.35
|-67.21%
|61.52
|-18.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.46
|7.49
|-67.16%
|3.03
|-18.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹49.96Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹291.89Cr
