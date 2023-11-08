Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MOIL Q2 results: Net profit rises over 2-fold at 61.52 crore

MOIL Q2 results: Net profit rises over 2-fold at 61.52 crore

PTI

MOIL’s total income rose to 368 crore, over 256.82 crore in the same quarter a year ago

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, meets about 46% of the total requirement of dioxide ore in the country.

New Delhi: State-owned MOIL on Wednesday posted an over two-fold growth in its net profit to 61.52 crore for the September quarter, helped by higher income.

It had clocked 27.34 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to 368 crore, over 256.82 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's expenses stood at 286.43 crore, as against 229.82 crore in the year-ago quarter.

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, meets about 46% of the total requirement of dioxide ore in the country.

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 05:49 PM IST
