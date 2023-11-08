MOIL Q2 results: Net profit rises over 2-fold at 61.52 crore

MOIL’s total income rose to ₹368 crore, over ₹256.82 crore in the same quarter a year ago

New Delhi: State-owned MOIL on Wednesday posted an over two-fold growth in its net profit to ₹61.52 crore for the September quarter, helped by higher income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It had clocked ₹27.34 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to ₹368 crore, over ₹256.82 crore in the same quarter a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's expenses stood at ₹286.43 crore, as against ₹229.82 crore in the year-ago quarter.

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, meets about 46% of the total requirement of dioxide ore in the country.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.