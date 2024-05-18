MOIL Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.6% YOY

MOIL Q4 Results Live : MOIL announced their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, showcasing a decrease in revenue by 2.85% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit surged by 12.6% YoY. Comparing with the previous quarter, the company witnessed a significant growth in revenue by 35.77% and profit by 68.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a rise by 8.33% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 33.05% year-over-year (YoY). Similarly, the operating income showed an increase of 68.1% QoQ but a decrease of 11.94% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.48, marking a 12.74% increase YoY. MOIL also demonstrated strong returns, with 9.36% in the last week, 64.96% in the last 6 months, and 41.55% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, MOIL holds a market cap of ₹8900.44 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹463.5 & ₹151.55 respectively. Analyst coverage as of 18 May, 2024, reveals 1 analyst with a Hold rating and 1 analyst with a Strong Buy rating for the company.

MOIL Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 415.88 306.31 +35.77% 428.06 -2.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 150.7 139.12 +8.33% 225.1 -33.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 39.27 36.51 +7.57% 31.47 +24.78% Total Operating Expense 326.9 253.37 +29.02% 327.02 -0.04% Operating Income 88.98 52.93 +68.1% 101.04 -11.94% Net Income Before Taxes 112.96 76.35 +47.95% 121.03 -6.67% Net Income 91.15 54.1 +68.49% 80.95 +12.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.48 2.66 +68.42% 3.97 +12.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹91.15Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹415.88Cr

