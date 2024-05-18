Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MOIL Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.6% YOY

MOIL Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.6% YOY

Livemint

MOIL Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.85% YoY & profit increased by 12.6% YoY

MOIL Q4 Results Live

MOIL Q4 Results Live : MOIL announced their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, showcasing a decrease in revenue by 2.85% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit surged by 12.6% YoY. Comparing with the previous quarter, the company witnessed a significant growth in revenue by 35.77% and profit by 68.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a rise by 8.33% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 33.05% year-over-year (YoY). Similarly, the operating income showed an increase of 68.1% QoQ but a decrease of 11.94% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 4.48, marking a 12.74% increase YoY. MOIL also demonstrated strong returns, with 9.36% in the last week, 64.96% in the last 6 months, and 41.55% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, MOIL holds a market cap of 8900.44 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 463.5 & 151.55 respectively. Analyst coverage as of 18 May, 2024, reveals 1 analyst with a Hold rating and 1 analyst with a Strong Buy rating for the company.

MOIL Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue415.88306.31+35.77%428.06-2.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total150.7139.12+8.33%225.1-33.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.2736.51+7.57%31.47+24.78%
Total Operating Expense326.9253.37+29.02%327.02-0.04%
Operating Income88.9852.93+68.1%101.04-11.94%
Net Income Before Taxes112.9676.35+47.95%121.03-6.67%
Net Income91.1554.1+68.49%80.95+12.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.482.66+68.42%3.97+12.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹91.15Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹415.88Cr

