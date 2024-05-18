MOIL Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.6% YOY

MOIL Q4 Results Live : MOIL announced their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, showcasing a decrease in revenue by 2.85% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit surged by 12.6% YoY. Comparing with the previous quarter, the company witnessed a significant growth in revenue by 35.77% and profit by 68.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a rise by 8.33% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 33.05% year-over-year (YoY). Similarly, the operating income showed an increase of 68.1% QoQ but a decrease of 11.94% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.48, marking a 12.74% increase YoY. MOIL also demonstrated strong returns, with 9.36% in the last week, 64.96% in the last 6 months, and 41.55% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, MOIL holds a market cap of ₹8900.44 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹463.5 & ₹151.55 respectively. Analyst coverage as of 18 May, 2024, reveals 1 analyst with a Hold rating and 1 analyst with a Strong Buy rating for the company.
MOIL Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|415.88
|306.31
|+35.77%
|428.06
|-2.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|150.7
|139.12
|+8.33%
|225.1
|-33.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39.27
|36.51
|+7.57%
|31.47
|+24.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|326.9
|253.37
|+29.02%
|327.02
|-0.04%
|Operating Income
|88.98
|52.93
|+68.1%
|101.04
|-11.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|112.96
|76.35
|+47.95%
|121.03
|-6.67%
|Net Income
|91.15
|54.1
|+68.49%
|80.95
|+12.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.48
|2.66
|+68.42%
|3.97
|+12.74%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹91.15Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹415.88Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!