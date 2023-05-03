Mold-Tek Packaging declares dividend, net profit up 32% in Q4

The Board of Directors have “Recommended a final dividend of ₹2.00/- per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 on Equity Shares of face value of ₹5/- each. The Board of Directors had earlier declared and paid an interim dividend of ₹4.00/- per equity share on face value of ₹5/- each at its meeting held on 12th April, 2023. The total dividend for the aforesaid financial year thus amounts to ₹6.00/- per equity share on face value of ₹5/- each. The Final Dividend of ₹2.00/- per equity share is subject to the approval/ declaration of/by Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and the Record Date/Book Closure Period for the purpose of payment of the said Final Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 will be determined later," said Mold-Tek Packaging in a stock exchange filing.