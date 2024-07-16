MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 135.16% YOY

MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 103.05% YoY & profit increased by 135.16% YoY

Livemint
First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live
MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live

MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live : MONARCH NETWO declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 103.05% & the profit increased by 135.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.07% and the profit increased by 31.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.75% q-o-q & increased by 17.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.71% q-o-q & increased by 160.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.83 for Q1 which increased by 135.19% Y-o-Y.

MONARCH NETWO has delivered 10.5% return in the last 1 week, 14.8% return in last 6 months and 30.68% YTD return.

Currently the MONARCH NETWO has a market cap of 1930.22 Cr and 52wk high/low of 689.95 & 282.15 respectively.

MONARCH NETWO Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue83.9568.21+23.07%41.34+103.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.1211.68-4.75%9.45+17.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.510.51-0.76%0.34+49.82%
Total Operating Expense28.2230.49-7.44%19.99+41.17%
Operating Income55.7337.73+47.71%21.35+160.98%
Net Income Before Taxes51.340.03+28.14%21.04+143.86%
Net Income40.0630.54+31.16%17.03+135.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.839.02+31.15%5.03+135.19%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40.06Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83.95Cr
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsMONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 135.16% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.50
12:15 PM | 16 JUL 2024
1.7 (1.02%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

324.80
12:15 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.25 (0.7%)

ICICI Bank

1,239.60
12:14 PM | 16 JUL 2024
9.35 (0.76%)

Coal India

514.60
12:15 PM | 16 JUL 2024
16.65 (3.34%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,050.00
12:11 PM | 16 JUL 2024
67.45 (6.86%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

82.20
12:11 PM | 16 JUL 2024
5.1 (6.61%)

Sunteck Realty

643.95
12:11 PM | 16 JUL 2024
36.45 (6%)

JM Financial

100.63
12:11 PM | 16 JUL 2024
5.6 (5.89%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue