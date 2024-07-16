MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 135.16% YOY

MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live : MONARCH NETWO declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 103.05% & the profit increased by 135.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.07% and the profit increased by 31.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.75% q-o-q & increased by 17.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 47.71% q-o-q & increased by 160.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.83 for Q1 which increased by 135.19% Y-o-Y.
MONARCH NETWO has delivered 10.5% return in the last 1 week, 14.8% return in last 6 months and 30.68% YTD return.
Currently the MONARCH NETWO has a market cap of ₹1930.22 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹689.95 & ₹282.15 respectively.
MONARCH NETWO Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|83.95
|68.21
|+23.07%
|41.34
|+103.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.12
|11.68
|-4.75%
|9.45
|+17.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.51
|0.51
|-0.76%
|0.34
|+49.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|28.22
|30.49
|-7.44%
|19.99
|+41.17%
|Operating Income
|55.73
|37.73
|+47.71%
|21.35
|+160.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|51.3
|40.03
|+28.14%
|21.04
|+143.86%
|Net Income
|40.06
|30.54
|+31.16%
|17.03
|+135.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.83
|9.02
|+31.15%
|5.03
|+135.19%