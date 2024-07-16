MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 135.16% YOY

MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live : MONARCH NETWO declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 103.05% & the profit increased by 135.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.07% and the profit increased by 31.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.75% q-o-q & increased by 17.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.71% q-o-q & increased by 160.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.83 for Q1 which increased by 135.19% Y-o-Y.

MONARCH NETWO has delivered 10.5% return in the last 1 week, 14.8% return in last 6 months and 30.68% YTD return.

Currently the MONARCH NETWO has a market cap of ₹1930.22 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹689.95 & ₹282.15 respectively.

MONARCH NETWO Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 83.95 68.21 +23.07% 41.34 +103.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.12 11.68 -4.75% 9.45 +17.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.51 0.51 -0.76% 0.34 +49.82% Total Operating Expense 28.22 30.49 -7.44% 19.99 +41.17% Operating Income 55.73 37.73 +47.71% 21.35 +160.98% Net Income Before Taxes 51.3 40.03 +28.14% 21.04 +143.86% Net Income 40.06 30.54 +31.16% 17.03 +135.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.83 9.02 +31.15% 5.03 +135.19%