Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 135.16% YOY

MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 135.16% YOY

Livemint

MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 103.05% YoY & profit increased by 135.16% YoY

MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live

MONARCH NETWO Q1 Results Live : MONARCH NETWO declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 103.05% & the profit increased by 135.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 23.07% and the profit increased by 31.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.75% q-o-q & increased by 17.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.71% q-o-q & increased by 160.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.83 for Q1 which increased by 135.19% Y-o-Y.

MONARCH NETWO has delivered 10.5% return in the last 1 week, 14.8% return in last 6 months and 30.68% YTD return.

Currently the MONARCH NETWO has a market cap of 1930.22 Cr and 52wk high/low of 689.95 & 282.15 respectively.

MONARCH NETWO Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue83.9568.21+23.07%41.34+103.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.1211.68-4.75%9.45+17.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.510.51-0.76%0.34+49.82%
Total Operating Expense28.2230.49-7.44%19.99+41.17%
Operating Income55.7337.73+47.71%21.35+160.98%
Net Income Before Taxes51.340.03+28.14%21.04+143.86%
Net Income40.0630.54+31.16%17.03+135.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.839.02+31.15%5.03+135.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹40.06Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹83.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.