New Delhi: Chocolate and confectionery maker Mondelez India Foods Private Limited reported a 297% jump in net profit for the year ended 31 March 2021 at 1,001 crore.

In the year ago period, it had logged a net profit of 251.9 crore, according to regulatory filings made by the company.

Revenues for financial year 2020-21 were up 10% to 8,038 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. In the year ago period, total revenue stood at Rs7,278 crore.

To be sure, the last fiscal was marked by significant disruption in FMCG supply chains amid covid-19 pandemic. However, in-home consumption of packaged foods such as cookies, chips and noodles grew as consumers stocked up excessively on such items.

Mondelez India Foods Private Limited manufactures and sells food products under the brand Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star, Perk, Gems, Bournvita health food drink, and biscuits under the brand name of Oreo and Bournvita apart from selling candies.

During the financial year, the company’s total expenses were up 8.3% to 677.1 crore. It reported a gross margin of 61.80%.

 

