Mondelez India reports 16% jump in FY22 revenue, profit dips 2%

Total expenses for Mondelez India that sells food products under the Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star, Perk, Gems, and Bournvita brands stood at ₹7,971 crore, up 17.7% yoy
New Delhi: Chocolate and packaged foods maker Mondelez India Foods Private Limited reported a 16% year-on-year jump in FY22 revenues to ₹9,296 crore. The company, however, reported a 2.3% drop in profit for the fiscal to ₹978 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Chocolate and packaged foods maker Mondelez India Foods Private Limited reported a 16% year-on-year jump in FY22 revenues to ₹9,296 crore. The company, however, reported a 2.3% drop in profit for the fiscal to ₹978 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.
Total expenses for the company that sells food products under the Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star, Perk, Gems, and Bournvita brands stood at ₹7,971 crore, up 17.7% from the previous financial year.
Total expenses for the company that sells food products under the Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star, Perk, Gems, and Bournvita brands stood at ₹7,971 crore, up 17.7% from the previous financial year.
In February this year, Mondelez had said that it expects annual revenues from India to climb to $2 billion by 2030. India will play a “phenomenal" role in Mondelez’s growth plans over the next decade, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer had said addressing the local press virtually.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The India business has a strong plan to deliver sustained low double-digit growth till 2030 in this country," Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive officer Mondelez International said in February. “India is a business that is big, and that is growing quite nicely for us," he said.
Mondelez will drive growth in the country by expanding its market share, both organically and inorganically, in the biscuits category. It will also expand the per capita consumption of its chocolates and bakery products, driving sales across premium and low unit price segments, the company had said then.
In 2021, India contributed 19% to the company’s global revenues. The company draws a 72% of its India business from chocolate brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury 5Star, and Perk; 14% of revenues come from powdered beverages such as Tang and Bournvita.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company will continue to invest in infrastructure in India and look out for acquisition opportunities, the company’s top management had said then.