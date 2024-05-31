Money Masters Leasing & Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 31.86% YOY

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Q4 Results Live : Money Masters Leasing & Finance declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.58% & the profit decreased by 31.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 327.97% and the profit increased by 259.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 306.33% q-o-q & increased by 880.74% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 629.34% q-o-q & decreased by 71.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.17 for Q4 which decreased by 34.85% Y-o-Y.
Money Masters Leasing & Finance has delivered -11.99% return in the last 1 week, 74.73% return in last 6 months and 72.57% YTD return.
Currently the Money Masters Leasing & Finance has a market cap of ₹138.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹189.95 & ₹25.74 respectively.
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.1
|0.26
|+327.97%
|1.46
|-24.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.62
|0.15
|+306.33%
|-0.08
|+880.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|+0%
|0.01
|-61.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.75
|0.21
|+258.18%
|0.24
|+215.33%
|Operating Income
|0.35
|0.05
|+629.34%
|1.22
|-71.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.35
|0.05
|+625%
|0.45
|-20.87%
|Net Income
|0.18
|0.05
|+259.02%
|0.26
|-31.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.17
|0.05
|+252.17%
|0.26
|-34.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.18Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.1Cr
