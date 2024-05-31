Hello User
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 31.86% YOY

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 31.86% YOY

Livemint

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 24.58% YoY & profit decreased by 31.86% YoY

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Q4 Results Live

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Q4 Results Live : Money Masters Leasing & Finance declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.58% & the profit decreased by 31.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 327.97% and the profit increased by 259.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 306.33% q-o-q & increased by 880.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 629.34% q-o-q & decreased by 71.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.17 for Q4 which decreased by 34.85% Y-o-Y.

Money Masters Leasing & Finance has delivered -11.99% return in the last 1 week, 74.73% return in last 6 months and 72.57% YTD return.

Currently the Money Masters Leasing & Finance has a market cap of 138.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 189.95 & 25.74 respectively.

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.10.26+327.97%1.46-24.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.620.15+306.33%-0.08+880.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization00+0%0.01-61.72%
Total Operating Expense0.750.21+258.18%0.24+215.33%
Operating Income0.350.05+629.34%1.22-71.14%
Net Income Before Taxes0.350.05+625%0.45-20.87%
Net Income0.180.05+259.02%0.26-31.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.170.05+252.17%0.26-34.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.1Cr

