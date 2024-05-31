Money Masters Leasing & Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 31.86% YOY

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Q4 Results Live : Money Masters Leasing & Finance declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.58% & the profit decreased by 31.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 327.97% and the profit increased by 259.02%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 306.33% q-o-q & increased by 880.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 629.34% q-o-q & decreased by 71.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.17 for Q4 which decreased by 34.85% Y-o-Y.

Money Masters Leasing & Finance has delivered -11.99% return in the last 1 week, 74.73% return in last 6 months and 72.57% YTD return.

Currently the Money Masters Leasing & Finance has a market cap of ₹138.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹189.95 & ₹25.74 respectively.

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.1 0.26 +327.97% 1.46 -24.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.62 0.15 +306.33% -0.08 +880.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 +0% 0.01 -61.72% Total Operating Expense 0.75 0.21 +258.18% 0.24 +215.33% Operating Income 0.35 0.05 +629.34% 1.22 -71.14% Net Income Before Taxes 0.35 0.05 +625% 0.45 -20.87% Net Income 0.18 0.05 +259.02% 0.26 -31.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.17 0.05 +252.17% 0.26 -34.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.18Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1.1Cr

