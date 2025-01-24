Monotype India Q3 Results 2025:Monotype India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0% and the profit came at ₹0.89Cr. It is noteworthy that Monotype India had declared a loss of ₹0.2Cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.38%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged with a decline of 0% q-o-q and an increase of 0% Y-o-Y. This stability in expenses is significant as the company navigates through a challenging market environment.
The operating income saw a drastic decrease of 65.84% q-o-q, yet it exhibited a remarkable increase of 2300% Y-o-Y, showcasing the company's potential for recovery and growth compared to the previous year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.01, which remained unchanged Y-o-Y. This steady EPS indicates that despite fluctuations in revenue and profit, Monotype India has managed to maintain its earnings.
Monotype India has delivered a -6.06% return in the last week, a significant 36.26% return over the last six months, although it has seen a -32.24% return Year-To-Date (YTD).
Currently, Monotype India has a market cap of ₹87.19 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹2.42 and a low of ₹0.54.
Monotype India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|20.42
|25.33
|-19.38%
|0
|+0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0
|+0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|19.32
|22.11
|-12.62%
|0.05
|+38540%
|Operating Income
|1.1
|3.22
|-65.84%
|-0.05
|+2300%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.89
|2.99
|-70.23%
|-0.2
|+545%
|Net Income
|0.89
|2.99
|-70.23%
|-0.2
|+545%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|0.04
|-75%
|-0
|+0%
