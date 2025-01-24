Monotype India Q3 results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹0.89Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

Monotype India Q3 Results 2025:Monotype India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0% and the profit came at ₹0.89Cr. It is noteworthy that Monotype India had declared a loss of ₹0.2Cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.38%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged with a decline of 0% q-o-q and an increase of 0% Y-o-Y. This stability in expenses is significant as the company navigates through a challenging market environment.

Monotype India Q3 Results

The operating income saw a drastic decrease of 65.84% q-o-q, yet it exhibited a remarkable increase of 2300% Y-o-Y, showcasing the company's potential for recovery and growth compared to the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.01, which remained unchanged Y-o-Y. This steady EPS indicates that despite fluctuations in revenue and profit, Monotype India has managed to maintain its earnings.

Monotype India has delivered a -6.06% return in the last week, a significant 36.26% return over the last six months, although it has seen a -32.24% return Year-To-Date (YTD).

Currently, Monotype India has a market cap of ₹87.19 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹2.42 and a low of ₹0.54.

Monotype India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 20.42 25.33 -19.38% 0 +0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 -0% 0 +0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 19.32 22.11 -12.62% 0.05 +38540% Operating Income 1.1 3.22 -65.84% -0.05 +2300% Net Income Before Taxes 0.89 2.99 -70.23% -0.2 +545% Net Income 0.89 2.99 -70.23% -0.2 +545% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 0.04 -75% -0 +0%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.