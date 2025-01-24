Monotype India Q3 results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹0.89Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

Monotype India Q3 results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 0% YoY & profit at 0.89Cr

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Monotype India Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Monotype India Q3 Results 2025:Monotype India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0% and the profit came at 0.89Cr. It is noteworthy that Monotype India had declared a loss of 0.2Cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.38%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged with a decline of 0% q-o-q and an increase of 0% Y-o-Y. This stability in expenses is significant as the company navigates through a challenging market environment.

Monotype India Q3 Results

The operating income saw a drastic decrease of 65.84% q-o-q, yet it exhibited a remarkable increase of 2300% Y-o-Y, showcasing the company's potential for recovery and growth compared to the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.01, which remained unchanged Y-o-Y. This steady EPS indicates that despite fluctuations in revenue and profit, Monotype India has managed to maintain its earnings.

Monotype India has delivered a -6.06% return in the last week, a significant 36.26% return over the last six months, although it has seen a -32.24% return Year-To-Date (YTD).

Currently, Monotype India has a market cap of 87.19 Cr with a 52-week high of 2.42 and a low of 0.54.

Monotype India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20.4225.33-19.38%0+0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01-0%0+0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense19.3222.11-12.62%0.05+38540%
Operating Income1.13.22-65.84%-0.05+2300%
Net Income Before Taxes0.892.99-70.23%-0.2+545%
Net Income0.892.99-70.23%-0.2+545%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010.04-75%-0+0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMonotype India Q3 results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹0.89Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.89Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹20.42Cr

