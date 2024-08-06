Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 14.4% YOY

Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live : Monte Carlo Fashions declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.2% & the loss increased by 14.4% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 38.99% and the loss decreased by 25.32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1% q-o-q & increased by 30.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 30.6% q-o-q & decreased by 1.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-6.4 for Q1 which decreased by 14.49% Y-o-Y.
Monte Carlo Fashions has delivered -5.74% return in the last 1 week, -4.69% return in the last 6 months and -7.29% YTD return.
Currently, Monte Carlo Fashions has a market cap of ₹1359.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹918 & ₹565 respectively.
Monte Carlo Fashions Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|126
|206.52
|-38.99%
|138.77
|-9.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|37.45
|37.83
|-1%
|28.69
|+30.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.57
|13.12
|+3.43%
|11.48
|+18.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|141.97
|229.53
|-38.15%
|154.43
|-8.07%
|Operating Income
|-15.97
|-23.01
|+30.6%
|-15.66
|-1.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-17.74
|-24.32
|+27.06%
|-15.5
|-14.45%
|Net Income
|-13.27
|-17.77
|+25.32%
|-11.6
|-14.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-6.4
|-8.57
|+25.32%
|-5.59
|-14.49%
