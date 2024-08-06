Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 14.4% YOY

Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 9.2% YoY & loss increased by 14.4% YoY

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live
Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live

Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live : Monte Carlo Fashions declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.2% & the loss increased by 14.4% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 38.99% and the loss decreased by 25.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1% q-o-q & increased by 30.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.6% q-o-q & decreased by 1.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -6.4 for Q1 which decreased by 14.49% Y-o-Y.

Monte Carlo Fashions has delivered -5.74% return in the last 1 week, -4.69% return in the last 6 months and -7.29% YTD return.

Currently, Monte Carlo Fashions has a market cap of 1359.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 918 & 565 respectively.

Monte Carlo Fashions Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue126206.52-38.99%138.77-9.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.4537.83-1%28.69+30.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.5713.12+3.43%11.48+18.21%
Total Operating Expense141.97229.53-38.15%154.43-8.07%
Operating Income-15.97-23.01+30.6%-15.66-1.98%
Net Income Before Taxes-17.74-24.32+27.06%-15.5-14.45%
Net Income-13.27-17.77+25.32%-11.6-14.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.4-8.57+25.32%-5.59-14.49%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-13.27Cr
₹126Cr
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsMonte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 14.4% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.85
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    2.05 (1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    294.00
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    3.9 (1.34%)

    Tata Motors

    1,028.85
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    12.2 (1.2%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    171.80
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Welspun Living

    190.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    15.65 (8.98%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    806.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    57.4 (7.67%)

    BLS International Services

    374.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    25 (7.16%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    993.70
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    64.75 (6.97%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue