Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 14.4% YOY

Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live : Monte Carlo Fashions declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.2% & the loss increased by 14.4% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 38.99% and the loss decreased by 25.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1% q-o-q & increased by 30.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.6% q-o-q & decreased by 1.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-6.4 for Q1 which decreased by 14.49% Y-o-Y.

Monte Carlo Fashions has delivered -5.74% return in the last 1 week, -4.69% return in the last 6 months and -7.29% YTD return.

Currently, Monte Carlo Fashions has a market cap of ₹1359.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹918 & ₹565 respectively.

Monte Carlo Fashions Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 126 206.52 -38.99% 138.77 -9.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.45 37.83 -1% 28.69 +30.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.57 13.12 +3.43% 11.48 +18.21% Total Operating Expense 141.97 229.53 -38.15% 154.43 -8.07% Operating Income -15.97 -23.01 +30.6% -15.66 -1.98% Net Income Before Taxes -17.74 -24.32 +27.06% -15.5 -14.45% Net Income -13.27 -17.77 +25.32% -11.6 -14.4% Diluted Normalized EPS -6.4 -8.57 +25.32% -5.59 -14.49%