Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 14.4% YOY

Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 14.4% YOY

Livemint

Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 9.2% YoY & loss increased by 14.4% YoY

Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live

Monte Carlo Fashions Q1 Results Live : Monte Carlo Fashions declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.2% & the loss increased by 14.4% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 38.99% and the loss decreased by 25.32%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1% q-o-q & increased by 30.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.6% q-o-q & decreased by 1.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -6.4 for Q1 which decreased by 14.49% Y-o-Y.

Monte Carlo Fashions has delivered -5.74% return in the last 1 week, -4.69% return in the last 6 months and -7.29% YTD return.

Currently, Monte Carlo Fashions has a market cap of 1359.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 918 & 565 respectively.

Monte Carlo Fashions Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue126206.52-38.99%138.77-9.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.4537.83-1%28.69+30.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.5713.12+3.43%11.48+18.21%
Total Operating Expense141.97229.53-38.15%154.43-8.07%
Operating Income-15.97-23.01+30.6%-15.66-1.98%
Net Income Before Taxes-17.74-24.32+27.06%-15.5-14.45%
Net Income-13.27-17.77+25.32%-11.6-14.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.4-8.57+25.32%-5.59-14.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-13.27Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹126Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.