Morarka Finance Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 65.91% YOY

Morarka Finance Q1 Results Live : Morarka Finance announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.
The company's topline decreased by 84.2% year-over-year, while the profit fell by 65.91% year-over-year. However, there was a slight growth in revenue by 0.4% and a substantial increase in profit by 210.32% compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 17.68% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 14.6% year-over-year.
Operating income showed a notable increase of 145.32% quarter-over-quarter, but a significant decrease of 65.99% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.64, reflecting a decrease of 65.94% year-over-year.
Morarka Finance's stock performance has been mixed, with a 1.47% return in the last week, 8.5% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 14.93%.
Currently, Morarka Finance has a market capitalization of ₹69.85 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹187 and ₹118.6 respectively.
Morarka Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.81
|0.81
|+0.4%
|5.13
|-84.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.08
|0.1
|-17.68%
|0.07
|+14.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|-0.91
|0.11
|-960.49%
|0.07
|-1404.3%
|Operating Income
|1.72
|0.7
|+145.32%
|5.06
|-65.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.67
|0.68
|+143.08%
|5
|-66.67%
|Net Income
|1.64
|0.53
|+210.32%
|4.81
|-65.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.64
|1.17
|+211.11%
|10.69
|-65.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.64Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.81Cr
