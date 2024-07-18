Morarka Finance Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 65.91% YOY

Morarka Finance Q1 Results Live : Morarka Finance announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's topline decreased by 84.2% year-over-year, while the profit fell by 65.91% year-over-year. However, there was a slight growth in revenue by 0.4% and a substantial increase in profit by 210.32% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 17.68% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 14.6% year-over-year.

Operating income showed a notable increase of 145.32% quarter-over-quarter, but a significant decrease of 65.99% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.64, reflecting a decrease of 65.94% year-over-year.

Morarka Finance's stock performance has been mixed, with a 1.47% return in the last week, 8.5% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 14.93%.

Currently, Morarka Finance has a market capitalization of ₹69.85 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹187 and ₹118.6 respectively.

Morarka Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.81 0.81 +0.4% 5.13 -84.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.08 0.1 -17.68% 0.07 +14.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense -0.91 0.11 -960.49% 0.07 -1404.3% Operating Income 1.72 0.7 +145.32% 5.06 -65.99% Net Income Before Taxes 1.67 0.68 +143.08% 5 -66.67% Net Income 1.64 0.53 +210.32% 4.81 -65.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.64 1.17 +211.11% 10.69 -65.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.64Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0.81Cr

