Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Morarka Finance Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 65.91% YOY

Morarka Finance Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 65.91% YOY

Livemint

Morarka Finance Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 84.2% YoY & profit decreased by 65.91% YoY

Morarka Finance Q1 Results Live

Morarka Finance Q1 Results Live : Morarka Finance announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The company's topline decreased by 84.2% year-over-year, while the profit fell by 65.91% year-over-year. However, there was a slight growth in revenue by 0.4% and a substantial increase in profit by 210.32% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 17.68% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 14.6% year-over-year.

Operating income showed a notable increase of 145.32% quarter-over-quarter, but a significant decrease of 65.99% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.64, reflecting a decrease of 65.94% year-over-year.

Morarka Finance's stock performance has been mixed, with a 1.47% return in the last week, 8.5% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 14.93%.

Currently, Morarka Finance has a market capitalization of 69.85 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 187 and 118.6 respectively.

Morarka Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.810.81+0.4%5.13-84.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.080.1-17.68%0.07+14.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense-0.910.11-960.49%0.07-1404.3%
Operating Income1.720.7+145.32%5.06-65.99%
Net Income Before Taxes1.670.68+143.08%5-66.67%
Net Income1.640.53+210.32%4.81-65.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.641.17+211.11%10.69-65.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.64Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.81Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

