Morarka Finance Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 16259.46% YOY
Morarka Finance declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 326.33% & the profit increased by 16259.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 82.48% and the profit decreased by 87.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 17.1% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 83.57% q-o-q & increased by 390.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.34 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 13300% Y-o-Y.
Morarka Finance has delivered 1.71% return in the last 1 week, 10.51% return in last 6 months and 21.77% YTD return.
Currently the Morarka Finance has a market cap of ₹61.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹154 & ₹91.75 respectively.
Morarka Finance Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.9
|5.13
|-82.48%
|0.21
|+326.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.07
|0.07
|-0%
|0.06
|+17.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-12.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.07
|0.07
|-3.72%
|0.04
|+62.32%
|Operating Income
|0.83
|5.06
|-83.57%
|0.17
|+390.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.81
|5
|-83.69%
|0.15
|+461.16%
|Net Income
|0.61
|4.81
|-87.41%
|0
|+16259.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.34
|10.69
|-87.46%
|0.01
|+13300%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.61Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.9Cr
