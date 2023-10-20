Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Morarka Finance Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 16259.46% YOY

Morarka Finance Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 16259.46% YOY

Livemint

Morarka Finance Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 326.33% YoY & profit increased by 16259.46% YoY

Morarka Finance Q2 FY24 Results

Morarka Finance declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 326.33% & the profit increased by 16259.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 82.48% and the profit decreased by 87.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 17.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 83.57% q-o-q & increased by 390.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.34 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 13300% Y-o-Y.

Morarka Finance has delivered 1.71% return in the last 1 week, 10.51% return in last 6 months and 21.77% YTD return.

Currently the Morarka Finance has a market cap of 61.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of 154 & 91.75 respectively.

Morarka Finance Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.95.13-82.48%0.21+326.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.070.07-0%0.06+17.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-12.5%
Total Operating Expense0.070.07-3.72%0.04+62.32%
Operating Income0.835.06-83.57%0.17+390.85%
Net Income Before Taxes0.815-83.69%0.15+461.16%
Net Income0.614.81-87.41%0+16259.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.3410.69-87.46%0.01+13300%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.61Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.9Cr

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
