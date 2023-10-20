Morarka Finance Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 16259.46% YOY

Morarka Finance declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 326.33% & the profit increased by 16259.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 82.48% and the profit decreased by 87.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 17.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 83.57% q-o-q & increased by 390.85% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.34 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 13300% Y-o-Y.

Morarka Finance has delivered 1.71% return in the last 1 week, 10.51% return in last 6 months and 21.77% YTD return.

Currently the Morarka Finance has a market cap of ₹61.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹154 & ₹91.75 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Morarka Finance Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.9 5.13 -82.48% 0.21 +326.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.07 0.07 -0% 0.06 +17.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -12.5% Total Operating Expense 0.07 0.07 -3.72% 0.04 +62.32% Operating Income 0.83 5.06 -83.57% 0.17 +390.85% Net Income Before Taxes 0.81 5 -83.69% 0.15 +461.16% Net Income 0.61 4.81 -87.41% 0 +16259.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.34 10.69 -87.46% 0.01 +13300%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.61Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.9Cr

