Morarka Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.03% YOY

Morarka Finance Q2 Results Live : Morarka Finance declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant shift in their financial performance. While the topline saw a remarkable increase of 32.11% year-over-year, the company's profit experienced a decline of 10.03%, raising concerns among investors.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Morarka Finance reported a staggering 46.49% growth in revenue. However, this was overshadowed by a drastic 66.78% decrease in profit, prompting analysts to delve deeper into the underlying factors affecting profitability.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged on a quarter-over-quarter basis but exhibited a 14.6% increase compared to the previous year. This rise in expenses could be a contributing factor to the profit decline witnessed this quarter.
Operating income also took a hit, down by 35.71% quarter-over-quarter but showing a 33.05% increase year-over-year. This mixed performance reflects the challenges Morarka Finance faces in balancing growth with operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.21 for Q2, marking a decrease of 9.7% year-over-year. This decline in EPS may raise questions about the company's ability to generate sustainable profits moving forward.
Despite the challenges, Morarka Finance has delivered a 5.63% return in the last week, a robust 15.41% return over the past six months, and an impressive 19.52% return year-to-date, indicating a resilient investor sentiment amidst the fluctuating profit margins.
Currently, Morarka Finance has a market capitalization of ₹72.64 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹191 and a low of ₹125.25. As the company navigates through this turbulent financial landscape, stakeholders will be keenly watching for strategic moves to bolster profit margins in upcoming quarters.
Morarka Finance Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.19
|0.81
|+46.49%
|0.9
|+32.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.08
|0.08
|-0%
|0.07
|+14.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.08
|-0.91
|+108.9%
|0.07
|+20.54%
|Operating Income
|1.11
|1.72
|-35.71%
|0.83
|+33.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.08
|1.67
|-35.19%
|0.81
|+32.44%
|Net Income
|0.54
|1.64
|-66.78%
|0.61
|-10.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.21
|3.64
|-66.76%
|1.34
|-9.7%
