Morarka Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.03% YOY

Morarka Finance Q2 Results Live : Morarka Finance declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant shift in their financial performance. While the topline saw a remarkable increase of 32.11% year-over-year, the company's profit experienced a decline of 10.03%, raising concerns among investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Morarka Finance reported a staggering 46.49% growth in revenue. However, this was overshadowed by a drastic 66.78% decrease in profit, prompting analysts to delve deeper into the underlying factors affecting profitability.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged on a quarter-over-quarter basis but exhibited a 14.6% increase compared to the previous year. This rise in expenses could be a contributing factor to the profit decline witnessed this quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also took a hit, down by 35.71% quarter-over-quarter but showing a 33.05% increase year-over-year. This mixed performance reflects the challenges Morarka Finance faces in balancing growth with operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.21 for Q2, marking a decrease of 9.7% year-over-year. This decline in EPS may raise questions about the company's ability to generate sustainable profits moving forward.

Despite the challenges, Morarka Finance has delivered a 5.63% return in the last week, a robust 15.41% return over the past six months, and an impressive 19.52% return year-to-date, indicating a resilient investor sentiment amidst the fluctuating profit margins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Morarka Finance has a market capitalization of ₹72.64 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹191 and a low of ₹125.25. As the company navigates through this turbulent financial landscape, stakeholders will be keenly watching for strategic moves to bolster profit margins in upcoming quarters.

Morarka Finance Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.19 0.81 +46.49% 0.9 +32.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.08 0.08 -0% 0.07 +14.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.08 -0.91 +108.9% 0.07 +20.54% Operating Income 1.11 1.72 -35.71% 0.83 +33.05% Net Income Before Taxes 1.08 1.67 -35.19% 0.81 +32.44% Net Income 0.54 1.64 -66.78% 0.61 -10.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.21 3.64 -66.76% 1.34 -9.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.54Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1.19Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar