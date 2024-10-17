Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Morarka Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.03% YOY

Morarka Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.03% YOY

Livemint

Morarka Finance Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 32.11% YoY & profit decreased by 10.03% YoY.

Morarka Finance Q2 Results Live

Morarka Finance Q2 Results Live : Morarka Finance declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant shift in their financial performance. While the topline saw a remarkable increase of 32.11% year-over-year, the company's profit experienced a decline of 10.03%, raising concerns among investors.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Morarka Finance reported a staggering 46.49% growth in revenue. However, this was overshadowed by a drastic 66.78% decrease in profit, prompting analysts to delve deeper into the underlying factors affecting profitability.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged on a quarter-over-quarter basis but exhibited a 14.6% increase compared to the previous year. This rise in expenses could be a contributing factor to the profit decline witnessed this quarter.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 35.71% quarter-over-quarter but showing a 33.05% increase year-over-year. This mixed performance reflects the challenges Morarka Finance faces in balancing growth with operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.21 for Q2, marking a decrease of 9.7% year-over-year. This decline in EPS may raise questions about the company's ability to generate sustainable profits moving forward.

Despite the challenges, Morarka Finance has delivered a 5.63% return in the last week, a robust 15.41% return over the past six months, and an impressive 19.52% return year-to-date, indicating a resilient investor sentiment amidst the fluctuating profit margins.

Currently, Morarka Finance has a market capitalization of 72.64 Crore, with a 52-week high of 191 and a low of 125.25. As the company navigates through this turbulent financial landscape, stakeholders will be keenly watching for strategic moves to bolster profit margins in upcoming quarters.

Morarka Finance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.190.81+46.49%0.9+32.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.080.08-0%0.07+14.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.08-0.91+108.9%0.07+20.54%
Operating Income1.111.72-35.71%0.83+33.05%
Net Income Before Taxes1.081.67-35.19%0.81+32.44%
Net Income0.541.64-66.78%0.61-10.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.213.64-66.76%1.34-9.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.54Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.19Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.