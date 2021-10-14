OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Morgan Stanley profit beats, deals power advisory business to record high
Listen to this article

BENGALURU : Morgan Stanley on Thursday reported a bigger third-quarter profit than expected, as it closed more deals and generated a record $1.27 billion from advisory business during the three months.

The Wall Street bank benefited from global mergers and acquisitions touching a new high, with deals totaling $1.52 trillion being announced in the three months ended Sept. 27.

The figure represents a growth of 38% year-over-year, higher than any quarter on record, as per Refinitiv data.

Morgan Stanley is positioned third in the global M&A league tables, which rank financial services firms based on the amount of M&A fees they generate, trailing behind rivals Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional securities, which houses the sales and trading and investment banking units, the bank's largest reporting lines, generated net revenue of $7.5 billion, up around 22% from a year earlier.

Revenue from its investment banking unit, comprising advisory, equity and fixed income underwriting businesses, came in at $2.85 billion, compared to $1.71 billion a year ago.

Fees from equity underwriting stood at $1.01 billion, with the bank acting as an underwriter on some of the most anticipated stock market debuts, including Salesforce-rival Freshworks Inc, restaurant software maker Toast Inc and Federer-backed shoemaker On Holding AG.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $3.58 billion, or $1.98 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $2.6 billion, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.68 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Net revenue rose to $14.75 billion in the third quarter, compared with $11.72 billion a year earlier.

Shares of Morgan Stanley were up 1.7% in premarket trading.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout