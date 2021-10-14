This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Morgan Stanley profit beats, deals power advisory business to record high
1 min read.06:20 PM ISTSohini Podder, Reuters
Morgan Stanley benefited from global mergers and acquisitions touching a new high, with deals totaling $1.52 trillion being announced in the three months ended Sept. 27
BENGALURU :
Morgan Stanley on Thursday reported a bigger third-quarter profit than expected, as it closed more deals and generated a record $1.27 billion from advisory business during the three months.
The Wall Street bank benefited from global mergers and acquisitions touching a new high, with deals totaling $1.52 trillion being announced in the three months ended Sept. 27.
The figure represents a growth of 38% year-over-year, higher than any quarter on record, as per Refinitiv data.
Morgan Stanley is positioned third in the global M&A league tables, which rank financial services firms based on the amount of M&A fees they generate, trailing behind rivals Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Institutional securities, which houses the sales and trading and investment banking units, the bank's largest reporting lines, generated net revenue of $7.5 billion, up around 22% from a year earlier.
Revenue from its investment banking unit, comprising advisory, equity and fixed income underwriting businesses, came in at $2.85 billion, compared to $1.71 billion a year ago.
Fees from equity underwriting stood at $1.01 billion, with the bank acting as an underwriter on some of the most anticipated stock market debuts, including Salesforce-rival Freshworks Inc, restaurant software maker Toast Inc and Federer-backed shoemaker On Holding AG.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $3.58 billion, or $1.98 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $2.6 billion, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.