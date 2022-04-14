Morgan Stanley’s profit fell 11% from a year ago, reflecting a decline in corporate deal making and a treacherous stretch for markets.

The bank posted a profit of $3.7 billion, or $2.04 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.71 a share. Revenue fell 6% to $14.8 billion in the quarter, surpassing expectations of $14.25 billion.

Fees from brokering mergers and fundraisings fell 37%, as corporate chiefs hung back from volatile markets. At JPMorgan Chase & Co., which reported first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, investment-banking revenue was 31% lower.

Wild swings in the stock market, which fell early in the quarter before rebounding, were good for Morgan Stanley’s stock traders, whose revenue rose 10% from a year ago. Overall on Wall Street, trading has been volatile: Commodity prices surged as the war in Ukraine brought fears of energy and food shortages, and bonds and stocks both sold off, an unusual tandem move that reflected investors’ uncertainty.

Morgan Stanley shares rose 1.6% in premarket trading Thursday. The bank’s shares were down 14% this year through Wednesday.

Though Morgan Stanley is a big player in the Wall Street businesses of trading and deal making, it is usually protected in volatile spells by its giant money-management arm, which clips steadier fees from the more than $6 trillion it oversees for wealthy households and institutions.

Chief Executive James Gorman has grown those businesses, which he calls a “ballast" evening out the firm’s earnings, over the past two years with the acquisitions of E*Trade and asset manager Eaton Vance.

