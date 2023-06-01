MOS Utility Limited, one of India's leading technology-enabled providers of digital products and services in the B2B, B2B2C, B2C and financial technology arena announced its Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2023.

Revenue from operations increased 35.60 per cent to ₹10,966.37 lakh Y-o-Y. EBITDA stood at ₹1,062.55 lakh. The company reported a gross profit of ₹1,347.12 lakh which is an increase of 194.52% Y-o-Y.

For the year ended on 31.03.2023, MOS Utilities's profit after tax ranked at ₹568.06 lakh, which is displaying a jump from ₹329.15 lakh for the year ended on 31.03.2022. It means that the profit after tax of the company was 72.58 per cent Y-o-Y.

Commenting on the results, Ravi Ruparelia, Managing Director, said,"Such a substantial increase in revenue indicates that the company has been successful in attracting more customers, expanding its market presence. This growth rate demonstrates the company's ability to effectively capitalize on the opportunities within the fintech industry."

MOS Utility Ltd, a 2009 incorporation, offers digital goods and services in the B2C, B2B, and financial technology sectors. Banking, travel, insurance, utility services, entertainment services, franchisee, and other services make up MOS Utility's seven main business segments.

