Moschip Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.51% YOY

Moschip Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 66.91% & the profit increased by 17.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.74% and the profit decreased by 39.68%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.06% q-o-q & increased by 31.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.95% q-o-q & increased by 19.39% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 20% Y-o-Y.

Moschip Technologies has delivered -3.12% return in the last 1 week, 2.48% return in last 6 months and 7.35% YTD return.

Currently the Moschip Technologies has a market cap of ₹1917.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹114.68 & ₹56 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moschip Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 89.63 71.85 +24.74% 53.7 +66.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 52.15 52.11 +0.06% 39.57 +31.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.26 5.57 -5.55% 4.57 +15.21% Total Operating Expense 86.1 67.21 +28.1% 50.74 +69.68% Operating Income 3.53 4.64 -23.95% 2.96 +19.39% Net Income Before Taxes 2.47 3.96 -37.73% 1.86 +32.39% Net Income 2.19 3.63 -39.68% 1.86 +17.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.19 -36.84% 0.1 +20%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹89.63Cr

