Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Moschip Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.51% YOY

Moschip Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.51% YOY

Livemint

Moschip Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 66.91% YoY & profit increased by 17.51% YoY

Moschip Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Moschip Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 66.91% & the profit increased by 17.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.74% and the profit decreased by 39.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.06% q-o-q & increased by 31.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.95% q-o-q & increased by 19.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.12 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 20% Y-o-Y.

Moschip Technologies has delivered -3.12% return in the last 1 week, 2.48% return in last 6 months and 7.35% YTD return.

Currently the Moschip Technologies has a market cap of 1917.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 114.68 & 56 respectively.

Moschip Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue89.6371.85+24.74%53.7+66.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total52.1552.11+0.06%39.57+31.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.265.57-5.55%4.57+15.21%
Total Operating Expense86.167.21+28.1%50.74+69.68%
Operating Income3.534.64-23.95%2.96+19.39%
Net Income Before Taxes2.473.96-37.73%1.86+32.39%
Net Income2.193.63-39.68%1.86+17.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.19-36.84%0.1+20%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹89.63Cr

