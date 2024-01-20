Moschip Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.51% YOY

Moschip Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 66.91% & the profit increased by 17.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.74% and the profit decreased by 39.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.06% q-o-q & increased by 31.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 23.95% q-o-q & increased by 19.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 20% Y-o-Y.
Moschip Technologies has delivered -3.12% return in the last 1 week, 2.48% return in last 6 months and 7.35% YTD return.
Currently the Moschip Technologies has a market cap of ₹1917.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹114.68 & ₹56 respectively.
Moschip Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|89.63
|71.85
|+24.74%
|53.7
|+66.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|52.15
|52.11
|+0.06%
|39.57
|+31.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.26
|5.57
|-5.55%
|4.57
|+15.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|86.1
|67.21
|+28.1%
|50.74
|+69.68%
|Operating Income
|3.53
|4.64
|-23.95%
|2.96
|+19.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.47
|3.96
|-37.73%
|1.86
|+32.39%
|Net Income
|2.19
|3.63
|-39.68%
|1.86
|+17.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|0.19
|-36.84%
|0.1
|+20%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹89.63Cr
