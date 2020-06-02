Motherson Sumi consolidated Q4 net profit down 68.4% year-on-year at Rs135.66 cr

“We are encouraged by the fact that our large green-field projects have started to contribute positively to our revenues. We are currently focused on finding solutions to the challenges we face in our Tuscaloosa operations in close coordination with our customer. Most importantly, we have a robust order book, which reflects a continued trust and commitment from our customers. While there has been a lot of uncertainty in the market, it’s expected that the worst of the pandemic will fall in the next few quarters," added Sehgal in a statement issued.