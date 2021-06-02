Motherson Sumi Systems on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹713.6 crore for the quarter ended March, which is a 289% increase from ₹183.4 crore profit posted in the same quarter last year.

The total revenue from operations rose 17.6% to ₹16,972 crore as against ₹14,434.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The auto ancillary company's tax expense declined to ₹65.64 crore in Q4FY21 as compared to ₹297.4 crore in the year ago quarter.

The company's board recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per share. ''Recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 (Rupee One and Fifty Paisa) per equity share (face value of Re. 1/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 on the Equity Share Capital of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting,'' the company said in a filing.

Around 1:30 pm, shares of Motherson Sumi were trading nearly 9% higher at ₹258 per share on the BSE.

