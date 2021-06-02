Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Motherson Sumi Q4 results: Net profit surges to 713.6 crore; recommends 1.5 dividend

Motherson Sumi Q4 results: Net profit surges to 713.6 crore; recommends 1.5 dividend

A file photo of Motherson Sumi Systems wiring harness plant in Faridabad. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 01:29 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The total revenue from operations rose 17.6% to 16,972 crore as against 14,434.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Motherson Sumi Systems on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of 713.6 crore for the quarter ended March, which is a 289% increase from 183.4 crore profit posted in the same quarter last year.

The total revenue from operations rose 17.6% to 16,972 crore as against 14,434.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The auto ancillary company's tax expense declined to 65.64 crore in Q4FY21 as compared to 297.4 crore in the year ago quarter.

The company's board recommended a dividend of 1.50 per share. ''Recommended a dividend of 1.50 (Rupee One and Fifty Paisa) per equity share (face value of Re. 1/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 on the Equity Share Capital of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting,'' the company said in a filing.

Around 1:30 pm, shares of Motherson Sumi were trading nearly 9% higher at 258 per share on the BSE.

