Driven by a faster recovery in production of vehicles across the globe, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd- one of India’s leading automotive component manufacturers – posted a sharp rebound in net profit and revenues for the September quarter on a sequential basis. The Noida based company also managed to marginally surpass the numbers posted in the year ago period, indicating strong recovery in operations to pre-Covid levels.

Motherson’s consolidated net profit for the quarter increased marginally by 2.7% year on year to ₹387.9 crore as production operations in its factories across geographies, including India, gained momentum. The company’s profit in the year ago period stood at ₹377.73 crore.

The Noida based manufacturer, though returned to profitability, after reporting an unprecedented loss of ₹1121.60 crore in the June quarter, as sales of automobiles picked up gradually in India, Europe and other developed markets, due to easing of lockdown measures, across countries, to improve economic activity.

Most of Motherson’s factories remained shut in April and May because of stringent lockdown measures imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue from operations fell slightly by 1.9% year on year to ₹14957.21 crore during the quarter compared to ₹15259.74 crore in the corresponding period. Pointing towards a robust recovery in operations, the top-line jumped by 79.16% on a month-on-month basis.

Consequently, the operating profit or earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation also jumped by 15.2% y-o-y to 1391.8 crore.

According to the company, 80% of its production facilities are running at over 75% capacity utilisation rate.

Vehicle manufacturing in India improved sharply during the quarter as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) increased production to replenish stocks at dealerships.

According to Vivek Chand Sehgal, chairman, Motherson Sumi, global automotive industry is on a path to recovery in post-Covid world and the company has witnessed a surge in demand across the globe.

“Our teams are geared up to fulfil the demands of our customers. We believe that in the upcoming quarters, strong traction will continue to be there. Operational improvements done by our teams across the globe have resulted in improved performance of our plants. Above all, the health of our employees remains our top priority," he added.

Automakers and their suppliers have seen swift recovery in demand and financials during the September quarter, as retail sales of entry level motorcycles, cars and tractors picked up in the rural and urban areas due to bountiful summer crop, decent monsoon, increased government subsidy and shift in customer preference for personal mobility to avoid getting infected.

During the quarter, Motherson announced its strategy to diversify into sectors like aerospace, defense and information technology, to reduce dependence on the automotive component manufacturing.

In October, the company acquired the Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems business of Canadian firm, Bombardier Transportation in Mexico.

